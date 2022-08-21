Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Danville, VA
