Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 2:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Danville, VA
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
