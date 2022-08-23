 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

