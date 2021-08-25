Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.