Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.