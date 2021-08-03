Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 …
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 t…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV …
For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.…