The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Danville, VA
