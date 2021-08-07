 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

