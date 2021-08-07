Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA
