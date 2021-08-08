The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.