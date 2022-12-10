Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today.…
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
This evening in Danville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…