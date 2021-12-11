Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.