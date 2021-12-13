Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. …
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecast…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…