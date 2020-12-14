 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert