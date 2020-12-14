Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!