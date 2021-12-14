Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA
