Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.