Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

