Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Danville, VA
