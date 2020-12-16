 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

