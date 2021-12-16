Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.