 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert