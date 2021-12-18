Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA
