 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert