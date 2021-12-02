 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA

It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

