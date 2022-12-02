Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Danville, VA
