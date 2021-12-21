 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

