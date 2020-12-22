Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy d…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rai…