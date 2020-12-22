 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

