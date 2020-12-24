Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.