It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 13 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather…
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Danville will be cool tomorrow. It looks…
Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.