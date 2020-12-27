Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcas…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expec…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…