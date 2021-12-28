 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

