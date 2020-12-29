 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Danville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

