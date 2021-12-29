Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear ski…
It will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Winds should be …