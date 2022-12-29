Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Danville, VA
