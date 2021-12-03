Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 …
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26…