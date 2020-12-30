Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.