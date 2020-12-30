Temperatures in Danville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It will be a cold day in Danville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcas…
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Part…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expec…