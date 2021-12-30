Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today…
It will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear ski…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Winds should be …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees …