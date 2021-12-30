 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

