Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph.