Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see some morning fog. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

