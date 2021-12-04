Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.