Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.