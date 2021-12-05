Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.