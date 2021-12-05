 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

