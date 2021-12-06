Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.