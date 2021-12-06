 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert