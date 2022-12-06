Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.