 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert