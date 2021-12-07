Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.