Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

