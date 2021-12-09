 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

