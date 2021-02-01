Danville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Danville, VA
