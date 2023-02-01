 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Danville, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert