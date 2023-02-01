The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The fore…