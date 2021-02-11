Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA
