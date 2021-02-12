 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Danville today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

